Alberta COVID-19 variant strain detected in daycare outbreak, school setting
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said a majority of Alberta’s COVID-19 variant cases are from returning travellers, however eight cases in five different households have no links to travel. Hinshaw added four cases are linked to a daycare outbreak. Hinshaw also said household spread has led to children of returning travellers attending school while infectious, and now three classes from two schools in the Calgary zone are isolating.