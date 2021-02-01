Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 1 2021 6:07pm
01:58

Toronto men’s clothing icon being remembered across the city

Saul Korman was a menswear icon of the Danforth. He passed away over the weekend at the age of 86. As Shallima Maharaj reports, he is being remembered for his resilience and kindness.

Advertisement

Video Home