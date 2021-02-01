Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
February 1 2021 10:05am
04:57

One-on-one with outgoing TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond

Kevin Desmond is wrapping up his nearly 5 year term as CEO of TransLink. We talk to him about the highs, lows and what, if anything, he would have done differently.

Advertisement

Video Home