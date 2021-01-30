Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
January 30 2021 4:41pm
04:20

New executive chef and menus at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Executive chef Jiju Paul shares some of his favourite dishes from the new menus at Edmonton’s Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and how his life growing up on a farm inspired the meals.

Advertisement

Video Home