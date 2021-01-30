Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 30 2021 1:42pm
05:34

Documentary ‘Secret Marathon’ premieres this weekend

Marathon runner, Martin Parnell, and filmmaker, Kate McKenzie, share the details of their new documentary about the brave Afghan women who are risking it all for the freedom to run.

