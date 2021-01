Some rural politicians are supporting businesses that broke COVID-19 rules by breaking the law themselves. Bonnyville Mayor Gene Sobolewski, Lac La Biche County Mayor Omer Moghrabi, and Greg Sawchuk, reeve of the M.D. of Bonnyville, all had a sit down lunch at Lakeland Grill in Bonneville Wednesday. As Chris Chacon reports, the news infuriated Premier Jason Kenney.