Neighbours of a future permanent injection site in downtown Kelowna disappointed that Interior Health didn’t advise them of its plans
Many argue it is needed in Kelowna—a permanent drug injection site. And now work is underway to get one up and running in the downtown core. Up until now–there’s been a mobile unit where those with addictions could go and use safely but a permanent r facility is expected to open this year. And while even those with concerns see some benefits of having a permanent site, those who work and own businesses in the area are disappointed they had to learn through the media about the Interior Health Authority’s plans.