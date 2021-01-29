Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Adrian Dix
January 29 2021 7:41pm
01:17

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix responds to Kitimat family tragedy

Speaking to reporters at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks about a case in Northern Health involving allegations of racism at Kitimat Hospital.

Advertisement

Video Home