Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 29 2021 5:23pm
01:39

Alsask radar dome used in Cold War era restored

The Canadian Civil Defense Museum has restored a site in Alsask, Sask., which helped in Canada’s defense against the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

Video Home