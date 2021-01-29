Quebec City shooting: Trudeau reflects on fourth anniversary of anti-Islamic terror attack

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reflected on the fourth anniversary of the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were killed and five others wounded shortly after finishing evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre on Jan. 29, 2017.