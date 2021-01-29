Menu

The Morning Show
January 29 2021 10:38am
02:04

Author celebrates Black Canadians in new children’s books

Hometown Hero and author Akilah Newton joins The Morning Show to talk about her inspiration and goal behind writing children’s books on Black history.

