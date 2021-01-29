The Morning Show January 29 2021 10:38am 02:04 Author celebrates Black Canadians in new children’s books Hometown Hero and author Akilah Newton joins The Morning Show to talk about her inspiration and goal behind writing children’s books on Black history. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7607500/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7607500/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?