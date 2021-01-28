Menu

BC Transit
January 28 2021 10:28pm
Bus Driver Attack

The 23-year-old man who admitted to assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in March 2019, leaving the driver with life-changing injuries, will not face jail time.

