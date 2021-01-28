Menu

The Morning Show
January 28 2021 10:45am
08:09

Doctor says Canada’s LTCs are in a ‘humanitarian crisis’

Doctors for Justice in LTC co-founder and palliative care physician Dr. Amit Arya talks about the humanitarian crisis in long-term care homes on The Morning Show.

