Economy
January 28 2021 10:32am
03:01

Market and Business Report Jan. 28 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about earnings from Apple, Facebook, and Tesla, and well as the latest short squeeze victim, Bed Bath and Beyond.

