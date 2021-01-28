Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 28 2021 8:26am
01:19

‘Paranoia did not play a part’ in Blake Schreiner’s killing of Tammy Brown: psychiatrist

A judge has heard new expert evidence on the central issue in the first-degree murder trial of Blake Schreiner.

