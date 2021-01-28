Health January 28 2021 7:10am 04:30 2021 St. B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Brooke’s Story Brooke Vandal, former patient at St. Boniface Hospital shares her story & encourages Manitobans to support the 2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604557/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604557/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?