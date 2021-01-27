Global News Morning BC January 27 2021 11:31am 03:31 Health Series: The importance of sleep Clinical sleep health educator Roxanne Brooks explains the effects of a lack of quality sleep. She also gives some basic tips people can use to improve their sleep quality. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7602778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7602778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?