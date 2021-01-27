Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 27 2021 9:10am
01:45

Homeless rights advocates applaud curfew exemption

A Quebec judge has ruled in favour of a curfew exemption for the homeless. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more on the story.

