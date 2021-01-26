Menu

NHL
January 26 2021 11:53pm
05:05

RAW: Nikolaj Ehlers Interview – Jan. 26

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers talks about their 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Bell MTS Place.

