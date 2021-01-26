Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 26 2021 9:55pm
01:34

New, bigger fines could be coming for B.C. pandemic scofflaws

The B.C. government is looking at upping the maximum fines for those who repeatedly breach the provincial health orders limiting social gatherings. Rumina Daya reports

Advertisement

Video Home