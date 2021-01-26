Global News Hour at 6 BC January 26 2021 9:55pm 01:34 New, bigger fines could be coming for B.C. pandemic scofflaws The B.C. government is looking at upping the maximum fines for those who repeatedly breach the provincial health orders limiting social gatherings. Rumina Daya reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601919/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601919/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?