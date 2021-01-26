Global News Hour at 6 BC January 26 2021 8:10pm 01:47 Coronavirus: New threats to Canada’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines New reports out of Europe are raising more questions about Canada’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and increasing pressure on Canada to produce its own vaccines. Aaron McArthur reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?