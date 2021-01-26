Menu

Ben Tyner
January 26 2021 2:46pm
02:26

Family of missing cowboy in B.C. pleads for public help

In late January of 2019, Ben Tyner’s riderless horse was found on a logging road near Merritt. Despite a massive search that spanned days, the 32-year-old was not found.

