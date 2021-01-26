Global News Morning Saskatoon January 26 2021 9:27am 04:14 City Council recap with Councillor Mairin Loewen From rail lines to carbon monoxide detectors, Mairin Loewen joins Global News Morning with a recap on some of the items discussed in council chambers Monday night. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7599788/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7599788/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?