Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 25 2021 9:55pm
03:26

Keith Baldrey on COVID-19 vaccine shortages in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the lastest on serious shortages of the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. over the next few weeks.

