Coronavirus: Video shows maskless crowd inside Aylmer, Ont., church

A video posted to YouTube on Jan. 24 on the YouTube channel of Pastor Henry Hildebrandt begins outside the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. following what appears to be a physically-distant choir singing. Pastor Hildebrandt invites anyone interested inside his church for a “tour” followed by a large group going into the church for an extended period of time. In a statement on Monday which does not directly name Hildebrandt but which references “the Church of God pastor,” police said that they will be seeking input from Southwestern Public Health to “develop further mitigating strategies specific to this group.”