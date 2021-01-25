Menu

Canada
January 25 2021 5:17pm
01:43

Nova Scotia’s regulations on vaping challenged in court

The co-owner of a Dartmouth vape shop is taking Nova Scotia to court over its newest restriction on the sale of some vaping products. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

