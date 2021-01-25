Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 25 2021 8:08am
03:30

A Montreal couple creates a humourous take on the COVID-19 curfew

A husband and wife team up to make a hilarious curfew parody video. They join Global’s Kim Sullivan to share their story.

