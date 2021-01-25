Global News Morning Montreal January 25 2021 8:08am 03:30 A Montreal couple creates a humourous take on the COVID-19 curfew A husband and wife team up to make a hilarious curfew parody video. They join Global’s Kim Sullivan to share their story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7597221/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7597221/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?