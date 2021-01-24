Menu

Canada
January 24 2021 6:56pm
01:29

Saskatoon city council to look at helping curling clubs

Saskatoon’s city council is set to discuss whether the city should look into helping curling clubs. The Sutherland Curling Club president says membership has dropped during the pandemic.

