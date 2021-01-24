Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 24 2021 1:43pm
08:55

Popping in with Dana Gee: Jan 24

Dana Gee has the latest pop culture news including a round-up of the best Bernie Sanders memes, and what the man himself had to say about becoming a social media sensation.

