Global News Morning BC January 24 2021 1:41pm 04:40 New documentary released to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day Filmmaker Daniel Schubert shares details of the new documentary ‘Martha’ which follows his grandmother recounting her experiences surviving the Holocaust. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7596463/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7596463/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?