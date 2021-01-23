Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
January 23 2021 5:16pm
02:00

Group of protestors gathered at iconic Peggy’s Cove Saturday

A group of people opposed to the construction of a roughly 14,000 square feet accessible viewing deck gathered at Peggy’s Cove to voice their concern.

