Global News Morning BC
January 23 2021 2:47pm
04:47

New children’s book tackles anxiety

A new kids book hopes to chase away the monsters of childhood anxiety. Author Christie Lea explains how ‘Safe in Starry Arms’ was inspired by her real-life journey towards healing.

