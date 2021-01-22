Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 22 2021 7:43pm
01:53

Agent shows Toronto home with COVID-19-positive residents inside

A real estate agent showed a Toronto home to about 20 potential buyers even though there three people inside were in self-quarantine for COVID-19. Sean O’Shea reports.

