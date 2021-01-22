Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Loosening Restrictions Manitoba
January 22 2021 11:25am
03:33

The Locals on loosening restrictions in Winnipeg

“We were so excited. We can’t wait to be able to see and talk to our customers.” With some restrictions loosening, we checked in with Winnipeg’s The Locals to hear how they continue to pivot.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home