Loosening Restrictions Manitoba January 22 2021 11:25am 03:33 The Locals on loosening restrictions in Winnipeg “We were so excited. We can’t wait to be able to see and talk to our customers.” With some restrictions loosening, we checked in with Winnipeg’s The Locals to hear how they continue to pivot. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7593371/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7593371/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?