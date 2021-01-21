Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 21 2021 9:52pm
02:07

Victoria mayor proposes fund for vandalized businesses

Victoria’s mayor is proposing a special fund to help businesses that have ben vandalized amid growing crime in the city. Kylie Stanton reports.

