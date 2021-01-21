Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 21 2021 9:49pm
01:51

Getting an inside look at contact tracing

A rare look inside the critical job of contact tracing, from a health professional who’s right in the middle of it. Richard Zussman reports.

Advertisement

Video Home