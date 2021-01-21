Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 21 2021 8:24pm
02:06

First Nations artist creates COVID-19 mask

A B.C. First Nations artists is following in the footsteps of his ancestors, creating an indigenous mask of the COVID-19 pandemic. Linda Aylesworth reports.

