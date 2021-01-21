Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
January 21 2021 7:24pm
03:06

What to know about 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta as shortages persist

There are shortages of COVID-19 vaccine, so what does this mean for Albertans waiting for their second dose? Julia Wong reports.

