Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 22 2021 8:45am
02:08

Five years later, La Loche still healing from tragic school shooting

The toll of a mass shooting at a high school in northern Saskatchewan five years ago has weighed on people in La Loche ever since.

Advertisement

Video Home