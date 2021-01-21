Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 21 2021 5:54pm
01:28

Bernie Sanders’ practical U.S. Inauguration Day wardrobe leads to meme frenzy

The image of a casually dressed U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at Wednesday’s inauguration continues to make the rounds on social media. Shallima Maharaj reports.

