Canada
January 22 2021 8:45am
La Loche still needs help healing, says Mayor Georgina Jolibois

La Loche, Sask., Mayor Georgina Jolibois says more help is needed, especially for mental health and addictions, as the community continues to recover from a tragic school shooting.

