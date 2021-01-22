Menu

Canada
January 22 2021 8:45am
00:57

Georgina Jolibois thankful for the support La Loche, Sask. has received

La Loche, Sask., Mayor Georgina Jolibois is thankful for the support the community has received in the five years since the tragic school shooting.

