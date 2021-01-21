Menu

Entertainment
January 21 2021 9:45am
05:30

Previewing horror-comedy ‘Psycho Goreman’

It’s a movie described as a horror-comedy and Canadian filmmaker Steven Kostanski joins Global News Morning with a preview of ‘Psycho Goreman’.

