Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 20 2021 9:44pm
01:54

What could a Joe Biden presidency mean for B.C.?

With U.S. President Joe Biden cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, there are questions about what a Biden presidency might mean for B.C. Ted Chernecki reports.

Advertisement

Video Home