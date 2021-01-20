Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 20 2021 7:44pm
01:12

Saskatoon needs to review carbon monoxide regulations: Clark

Mayor Charlie Clark said he plans to bring carbon monoxide safety regulations before Saskatoon’s city council next Monday. 29 people were hospitalized last week because of a leak.

