Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 20 2021 5:49pm
01:51

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Mississauga Canada Post facility

More than 120 employees at a Mississauga Canada Post facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda Anthistle reports.

