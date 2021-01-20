Coronavirus: Health-care workers on the front lines calling on Quebecers to follow rules
While Quebec’s daily COVID-19 caseload has seen a very slight reprieve from a months-long upward curve in the past several days, that has yet to be felt in the province’s hospitals. It’s causing exhausted health-care workers to plead with the public to keep following public-health rules to slow the virus’s spread. As Global’s Benson Cook reports, it’s a message echoed by the government in a new advertisement.