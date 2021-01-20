Menu

The Morning Show
January 20 2021 12:20pm
04:34

Inauguration day set to make history with the 46th U.S. president Joe Biden

Global News Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow joins The Morning Show to provide an update on the U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s historic inauguration day.

