Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
January 20 2021 10:12am
02:37

Market and Business Report Jan. 20 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault speaks to us about the strong earnings for both Netflix and Morgan Stanley, and updates us on Ali Baba and Proctor & Gamble.

Advertisement

Video Home