Canada
January 19 2021 6:59pm
01:07

Alberta Health Services prioritizing second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services is prioritizing the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people who already received the first dose as Pfizer shipments are delayed.

